Sea Bird is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2000 by Westport in Westport Wa, United States and most recently refitted in 2008.

Since 1964 Westport has taken a long-term view of the future, and invested heavily in people, design, naval architecture, infrastructure, engineering and proven technologies to secure its position at the forefront of the industry.

Design

Sea Bird measures 34.14 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.68 feet and a beam of 7.24 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 150 tonnes. She has a deck material of grp.

Sea Bird has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Jack Sarin Naval Architects.

Her interior design is by Pacific Custom Interiors.

Sea Bird also features naval architecture by Jack Sarin Naval Architects.

Model

Sea Bird is a semi-custom Westport 112 model.

Other yachts based on this Westport 112 semi-custom model include: Second Love, Southern Star, Alicia, Frisky Lady, Andiamo, Sea Loafers III, No Name, Canira, Top Dog, New Moon II, Black Gold, My Way, Dealer Ship, Imagine, Kelly Sea, Dreams, Omni Sea, Estancia, Dream Weaver, Sensation, Chief, Seafarer, Hannah B, Something Southern, Risk & Reward, No Name 112, Seaquinn, Castlefinn, Cavallino, My Maggie, Wild Kingdom.

Performance and Capabilities

Sea Bird has a top speed of 26.00 knots and a cruising speed of 21.00 knots. She is powered by 2 diesel engines and uses a twin screw propulsion system

Sea Bird has a fuel capacity of 20,817 litres, and a water capacity of 4,068 litres.

Accommodation

Sea Bird accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Sea Bird has a hull NB of 7642.

Sea Bird flies the flag of Marshall Islands.