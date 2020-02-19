Sea Blue'Z is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Benetti in Viareggio, Italy.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

Sea Blue'Z measures 36.60 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.95 metres and a beam of 7.90 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 299 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Sea Blue'Z has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Her interior design is by Zuretti.

Sea Blue'Z also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Performance and Capabilities

Sea Blue'Z has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Sea Blue'Z is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Benetti in Viareggio, Italy.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

Sea Blue'Z measures 36.60 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.95 metres and a beam of 7.90 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 299 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Sea Blue'Z has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Her interior design is by Zuretti.

Sea Blue'Z also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Performance and Capabilities

Sea Blue'Z has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Sea Blue'Z has a fuel capacity of 38,000 litres, and a water capacity of 7,500 litres.

She also has a range of 3,300 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Sea Blue'Z accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Sea Blue'Z is MCA compliant, her hull NB is BC 103.

Sea Blue'Z is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of the UK.