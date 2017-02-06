Sea Bowld is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Oceanfast in Fremantle, Australia.

Sea Bowld is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Oceanfast in Fremantle, Australia.

Oceanfast is a world class Australian super yacht builder, offering its customers exciting designs and specialising in manufacturing excellence with personal service. Oceanfast has produced a fleet of the finest, most distinctive and awarded motor yachts in the world.

Design

Sea Bowld measures 53.04 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.30 metres and a beam of 8.80 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 498 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Sea Bowld has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Sam Sorgiovanni Designs.

Sea Bowld also features naval architecture by Austal.

Performance and Capabilities

Sea Bowld has a top speed of 27.00 knots and a cruising speed of 25.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Sea Bowld has a fuel capacity of 83,270 litres, and a water capacity of 11,355 litres.

She also has a range of 3,400 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Sea Bowld accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 10 crew members.

Other Specifications

Sea Bowld is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 78.

Sea Bowld is a LR class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.