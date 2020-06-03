Sea Breeze is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by KaiserWerft .

Sea Breeze is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by KaiserWerft .

Design

Sea Breeze measures 31.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.85 metres and a beam of 6.80 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 155 tonnes.

Sea Breeze has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by KaiserWerft.

Performance and Capabilities

Sea Breeze has a top speed of 25 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Sea Breeze has a fuel capacity of 14,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.

She also has a range of 550 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Sea Breeze accommodates up to 8 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Sea Breeze has a hull NB of BN 103.