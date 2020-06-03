Sea Call is a custom motor yacht launched in 1991 by Denison and most recently refitted in 2005.

Sea Call is a custom motor yacht launched in 1991 by Denison and most recently refitted in 2005.

Design

Sea Call measures 36.30 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.10 metres and a beam of 7.60 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 195 tonnes. She has a deck material of aluminium & teak.

Sea Call has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Joe Langlois.

Her interior design is by Dee Robinson Interiors.

Sea Call also features naval architecture by Joe Langlois.

Performance and Capabilities

Sea Call has a top speed of 27.00 knots and a cruising speed of 21.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Sea Call has a fuel capacity of 32,173 litres, and a water capacity of 7,570 litres.

Accommodation

Sea Call accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Sea Call has a hull NB of T0123.