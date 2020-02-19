Sea Century is a custom motor yacht launched in 1999 by Benetti.

Sea Century is a custom motor yacht launched in 1999 by Benetti.

Sea Century has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Sea Century has a fuel capacity of 38,000 litres, and a water capacity of 7,500 litres.

She also has a range of 3,300 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Sea Century accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Sea Century has a hull NB of BC04.