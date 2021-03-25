Read online now
Length 109.5m
Year 1931

Sea Cloud is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1931 by Krupp Germaniawerft in Kiel, Germany and most recently refitted in 2011.

Design

Sea Cloud measures 109.50 feet in length, with a max draft of 5.15 feet and a beam of 14.95 feet.

Sea Cloud has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Cox & Stevens.

Sea Cloud also features naval architecture by Cox & Stevens.

Performance and Capabilities

She also has a range of 10,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Sea Cloud accommodates up to 64 guests . She also houses room for up to 60 crew members.

Build Team

