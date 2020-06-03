Sea Comet
Sail Yacht
Sea Comet is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2007 by Neta Marine.
Design
Sea Comet measures 30.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.85 feet and a beam of 7.00 feet.
Sea Comet has a wood / epoxy hull.Her exterior design is by Ginton Naval Architects.
Dutch company Ginton Naval Architects specializes in the design of ocean-going yachts with a team of multi-disciplined staff combined with an extensive background in the design of high-performance vessels.
Her interior design is by Studio Ornelia Brosh.
Sea Comet also features naval architecture by Ginton Naval Architects .
Performance and Capabilities
Sea Comet has a top speed of 13.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.50 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Sea Comet has a fuel capacity of 7,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,500 litres.
Accommodation
Sea Comet accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.
Other Specifications
Sea Comet is a Bureau VERITAS (France) class yacht. She flies the flag of St. Vincent.