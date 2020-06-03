Read online now
Sea Comet is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2007 by Neta Marine.

Design

Sea Comet measures 30.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.85 feet and a beam of 7.00 feet.

Sea Comet has a wood / epoxy hull.

Her exterior design is by Ginton Naval Architects.

Dutch company Ginton Naval Architects specializes in the design of ocean-going yachts with a team of multi-disciplined staff combined with an extensive background in the design of high-performance vessels.

Her interior design is by Studio Ornelia Brosh.

Sea Comet also features naval architecture by Ginton Naval Architects .

Performance and Capabilities

Sea Comet has a top speed of 13.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.50 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Sea Comet has a fuel capacity of 7,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,500 litres.

Accommodation

Sea Comet accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Sea Comet is a Bureau VERITAS (France) class yacht. She flies the flag of St. Vincent.

Yacht Specs

guests:

10
80 10 70

speed:

13Kn

cabins:

5

beam:

7m

crew:

5

draft:

2.85m
