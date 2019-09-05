Sea D is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Turquoise Yachts.

Sea D is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Turquoise Yachts.

The history of Turquoise Yachts goes back to 1970’s with the building of Turkey’s first yachts under the Proteksan and Turquoise brands.

Design

Sea D measures 39.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.80 metres and a beam of 8.31 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 398 tonnes.

Sea D has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Caliari Superyacht Inc..

Her interior design is by J.G. Vergés Design.

Sea D also features naval architecture by Internaval Engineering.

Performance and Capabilities

Sea D has a top speed of 23.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Sea D has a fuel capacity of 46,800 litres, and a water capacity of 7,000 litres.

She also has a range of 1,800 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Sea D accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Sea D has a hull NB of NB40.