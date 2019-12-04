Sea Diamond is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1956 by Abeking & Rasmussen and most recently refitted in 2004.

Abeking & Rasmussen (A&R) is a famous German shipyard with a global reputation for highest quality custom made motor yachts from 45 to 125 metres.

Design

Sea Diamond measures 27.43 metres in length and has a beam of 6.71 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Sea Diamond has a steel hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Sea Diamond has a top speed of 10.00 knots and a cruising speed of 9.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Sea Diamond accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.