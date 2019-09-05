Sea Diamond is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Overmarine .

Sea Diamond is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Overmarine .

Design

Sea Diamond measures 32.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.20 metres and a beam of 6.61 metres.

Sea Diamond has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Sea Diamond also features naval architecture by Andrea Bacigalupo.

Performance and Capabilities

Sea Diamond has a top speed of 35 knots. She is powered by a twin waterjet propulsion system.

Sea Diamond has a fuel capacity of 14,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.

Other Specifications

Sea Diamond has a hull NB of 105/16.