Sea Diamond
2002|
Motor Yacht
Sea Diamond is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Overmarine .
Design
Sea Diamond measures 32.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.20 metres and a beam of 6.61 metres.
Sea Diamond has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.
Sea Diamond also features naval architecture by Andrea Bacigalupo.
Performance and Capabilities
Sea Diamond has a top speed of 35 knots. She is powered by a twin waterjet propulsion system
Sea Diamond has a top speed of 35 knots. She is powered by a twin waterjet propulsion system.
Sea Diamond has a fuel capacity of 14,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.
Other Specifications
Sea Diamond has a hull NB of 105/16.