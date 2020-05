Sea Dog is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Ferretti Yachts.

The modern-day Ferretti Yachts division, the original building block of the entire Ferretti Group, was created in 2002 and specialises in the construction of motor yachts with lengths between 14 and 27 metres.

Design

Sea Dog measures 24.4 metres in length and has a beam of 6.10 feet.

Accommodation

Sea Dog accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.