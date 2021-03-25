Sea Dragon is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1996 by Holland Jachtbouw.

Sea Dragon is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1996 by Holland Jachtbouw.

Design

Sea Dragon measures 30.51 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.41 metres and a beam of 6.77 metres. She has a deck material of teak.

Sea Dragon has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Hoek Design Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Sea Dragon has a top speed of 10.00 knots and a cruising speed of 9.00 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Sea Dragon has a fuel capacity of 10 litres, and a water capacity of 4 litres.

She also has a range of 3,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Sea Dragon accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Sea Dragon has a hull NB of 5.

Sea Dragon flies the flag of the USA.