Sea Dream is a custom motor yacht launched in 1991 by Siar & Moschini and most recently refitted in 2017.

Design

Sea Dream measures 43.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.70 metres and a beam of 9.20 metres.

Sea Dream has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Siar & Moschini.

Her interior design is by Claire-Marie Bazalo.

Sea Dream also features naval architecture by Siar & Moschini.

Accommodation

Sea Dream accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Sea Dream flies the flag of Isle of Man.