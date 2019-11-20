Length 43m
Year 1991
Sea Dream
1991|
Motor Yacht
Sea Dream is a custom motor yacht launched in 1991 by Siar & Moschini and most recently refitted in 2017.
Design
Sea Dream measures 43.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.70 metres and a beam of 9.20 metres.
Sea Dream has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Siar & Moschini.
Her interior design is by Claire-Marie Bazalo.
Sea Dream also features naval architecture by Siar & Moschini.
Accommodation
Sea Dream accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.
Other Specifications
Sea Dream flies the flag of Isle of Man.