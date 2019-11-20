Read online now
Length 43m
Year 1991

Sea Dream

1991

|

Motor Yacht

Sea Dream is a custom motor yacht launched in 1991 by Siar & Moschini and most recently refitted in 2017.

Design

Sea Dream measures 43.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.70 metres and a beam of 9.20 metres.

Sea Dream has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Siar & Moschini.

Her interior design is by Claire-Marie Bazalo.

Sea Dream also features naval architecture by Siar & Moschini.

Accommodation

Sea Dream accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Sea Dream flies the flag of Isle of Man.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

12
speed:

-

cabins:

5

beam:

9.2m

crew:

7

draft:

2.7m
