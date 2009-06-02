Sea Dream is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2005 by Aegean Yacht.

Sea Dream is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2005 by Aegean Yacht.

Aegean Yacht is a leading Turkish company providing yacht build, brokerage, charter, and management services to distinguished clients around the world. Established in 1978, the shipyard specialises in the construction of traditional vessels with wood and steel hulls.

Design

Sea Dream measures 39.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.9 metres and a beam of 9.55 metres.

Sea Dream has a steel hull with a wood superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Sea Dream has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Sea Dream has a fuel capacity of 10,000 litres, and a water capacity of 14,000 litres.

She also has a range of 1,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Sea Dream accommodates up to 19 guests in 7 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Sea Dream has a hull NB of 31.