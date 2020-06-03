Read online now
Length 40.23m
Sea Dreams

Motor Yacht

Sea Dreams is a custom motor yacht launched in 1995 by Northcoast Yachts and most recently refitted in 2011.

Sea Dreams measures 40.23 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.13 feet and a beam of 7.92 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Sea Dreams has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Sea Dreams has a top speed of 22.00 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots. .

She also has a range of 1,700 nautical miles.

Sea Dreams accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Sea Dreams flies the flag of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Yacht Specs

guests:

10
80 10 70

speed:

22Kn

cabins:

5

beam:

7.92m

crew:

7

draft:

2.13m
