Sea Dreams is a custom motor yacht launched in 1995 by Northcoast Yachts and most recently refitted in 2011.

Design

Sea Dreams measures 40.23 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.13 feet and a beam of 7.92 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Sea Dreams has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Sea Dreams has a top speed of 22.00 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots. .

She also has a range of 1,700 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Sea Dreams accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Sea Dreams flies the flag of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.