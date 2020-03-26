Sea Dweller is a custom motor yacht launched in 1999 by Heesen Yachts.

Sea Dweller is a custom motor yacht launched in 1999 by Heesen Yachts.

From day one, Heesen has pursued a consistent mission: to create yachts with exceptional standards of engineering and meticulous attention to detail.

Design

Sea Dweller measures 45.86 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.50 metres and a beam of 8.50 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 417 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Sea Dweller has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Heesen Yachts.

Her interior design is by Jean Guilhem.

Sea Dweller also features naval architecture by Heesen Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Sea Dweller has a top speed of 28.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Sea Dweller has a fuel capacity of 68,000 litres, and a water capacity of 16,000 litres.

She also has a range of 3,200 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Sea Dweller accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.

Other Specifications

Sea Dweller has a hull NB of 10446.