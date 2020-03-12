Sea Eagle is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2015 by Royal Huisman in Vollenhove, Netherlands.

Design

Sea Eagle measures 43.00 metres in length.

Her exterior design is by German Frers.

German Frers is an Argentinian company responsible for naval architecture and engineering, producing designs considered to be some of the most aesthetically pleasing currently on the water.

Her interior design is by Rhoades Young Design.

Other Specifications

Sea Eagle has a hull NB of 394.