Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

images 5 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 43m
Year 2015

Sea Eagle

2015

|

Sail Yacht

Sea Eagle is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2015 by Royal Huisman in Vollenhove, Netherlands.

NO ORDINARY CUSTOM SHIPYARD

Design

Sea Eagle measures 43.00 metres in length.

Her exterior design is by German Frers.

German Frers is an Argentinian company responsible for naval architecture and engineering, producing designs considered to be some of the most aesthetically pleasing currently on the water.

Her interior design is by Rhoades Young Design.

Sea Eagle also features naval architecture by German Frers.

Other Specifications

Sea Eagle has a hull NB of 394.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

-
80 10 70

speed:

-

cabins:

-

beam:

-

crew:

-

draft:

-
Other Royal Huisman yachts
Related News