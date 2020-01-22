Sea Eagle II is a custom sailing yacht due to launch in 2020 by Royal Huisman in Vollenhove, Netherlands.

NO ORDINARY CUSTOM SHIPYARD

Design

Sea Eagle II measures 81.00 feet in length and has a beam of 12.00 feet.

Sea Eagle II has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Dykstra Naval Architects.

Her interior design is by Mark Whiteley Design.

Sea Eagle II also features naval architecture by Dykstra Naval Architects.

Accommodation

Sea Eagle II accommodates up to 11 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 14 crew members.

Other Specifications

Sea Eagle II is MCA compliant

Sea Eagle II is a Lloyds class yacht.