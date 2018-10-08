Read online now
Sea Falcon is a custom motor yacht launched in 1977 by Angus D.W. Robertson and most recently refitted in 1987.

Design

Sea Falcon measures 43.6 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.8 feet and a beam of 7.3 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 299 tonnes.

Sea Falcon has an aluminium hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Sea Falcon has a top speed of 18.00 knots and a cruising speed of 16.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Sea Falcon accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.

Build Team

