Sea Force One Motor Yacht is and Admiral 54, designed by Luca Dini and produced by AMY, stands out in the international panorama as being a really unique yacht. The typical shipping construction principles, which were new for the yachting sector, were used right from the first designing phases of the steel hull and light alloy superstructure and the results are excellent.

The hull is polished black, the shape is pleasant and imposing, the outside lighting is impressive and also includes the part underwater. For a ship owner with a strong personality who made a precise stylistic choice.

Conceived to accommodate 10 passengers in five cabins and up to 12 crew members, the yacht is 54 meters long, 10.50 meters wide and spreads over four bridges. The stern is organized to offer an unsurpassed'terrace on the sea': the garage was decorated with a sofa and a table so that when the platform is open it becomes a real patio Tenders and water jets here reside in a side-accessed garage. The main deck − where the hall and owner’s cabin are located − is decorated with doors equipped with platforms with hydraulic opening which lower down to create real balconies. One is at the level of the main hall and thanks to a royal staircase that connects it to the water, it becomes an access way for guests. The owner’s cabin has two, which create exclusive spaces right onto the sea to fully enjoy contact with nature.

The sundeck is a huge relax area with Jacuzzi and sushi bar, whereas the upper deck hosts a wide dining room that can accommodate up to 30 people and a gym. Particular attention has been paid to the comfort of guests thanks to stringent standards for soundproofing and noise reduction. Two Caterpillar 3516B engines power the Admiral 54, reaching 17.5 knots and achieving around 5,000 nautical miles at economical speed.

The yacht obtained both the ABS and the RINA certifications. Particularly, the Rina GREEN STAR, which assures compliance with the strictest regulations in terms of environmental protection while in no way compromising the freedom of navigation and the new Rina SECURE YACHT (it’s the first yacht to obtain this certification) which assures safety on board both in terms of guest privacy and anti-trespassing and anti-terrorism regulations, as more and more required by certain terminals