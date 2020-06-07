Sea Fox is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Cheoy Lee.

Design

Sea Fox measures 30.60 metres in length and has a beam of 6.71 metres.

Sea Fox has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by M.G. Burvenich Designs.

Her interior design is by Argonautica Yacht Interiors.

Sea Fox also features naval architecture by M.G. Burvenich Designs.

Other Specifications

Sea Fox has a hull NB of 4918.