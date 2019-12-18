Sea Ghost is a custom motor yacht launched in 1985 by Feadship and most recently refitted in 2007.

Sea Ghost is a custom motor yacht launched in 1985 by Feadship and most recently refitted in 2007.

Based in the Netherlands and with roots dating back to 1849, Feadship is recognised as the world leader in the field of pure custom superyachts.

Design

Sea Ghost measures 40.11 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.36 metres and a beam of 8.26 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 349 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Sea Ghost has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by De Voogt Naval Architects.

De Voogt Naval Architects is an international company specialized in the design of luxury motoryachts upto a length of 100 meters. All Yachts designed by De Voogt are fully detailed and custum built, for the exclusive export market.

Her interior design is by Dee Robinson Interiors.

Sea Ghost also features naval architecture by De Voogt Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Sea Ghost has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Sea Ghost has a fuel capacity of 4 litres, and a water capacity of 10 litres.

She also has a range of 3,250 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Sea Ghost accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Sea Ghost has a hull NB of 631.

Sea Ghost flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.