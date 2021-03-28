Sea Hammock is a custom motor yacht launched in 1964 by Trumpy.

Design

Sea Hammock measures 25.60 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.4 feet and a beam of 5.5 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 104 tonnes.

Sea Hammock has a wood hull with a wood superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Sea Hammock has a fuel capacity of 4,542 litres, and a water capacity of 1,968 litres.

Accommodation

Sea Hammock accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins.

Other Specifications

Sea Hammock flies the flag of the USA.