Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?

Send Media
images 0 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 25.6m
Year 1964

Sea Hammock

1964

|

Motor Yacht

Sea Hammock is a custom motor yacht launched in 1964 by Trumpy.

Design

Sea Hammock measures 25.60 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.4 feet and a beam of 5.5 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 104 tonnes.

Sea Hammock has a wood hull with a wood superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Sea Hammock has a fuel capacity of 4,542 litres, and a water capacity of 1,968 litres.

Accommodation

Sea Hammock accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins.

Other Specifications

Sea Hammock flies the flag of the USA.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

6
80 10 70

speed:

-

cabins:

3

beam:

5.5m

crew:

-

draft:

1.4m
Featured Events