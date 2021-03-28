Sea Hunter is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Dearsan Gemi Insaat Sanayii .

Sea Hunter is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Dearsan Gemi Insaat Sanayii .

Design

Sea Hunter measures 40.33 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.41 metres and a beam of 9.55 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 426 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Sea Hunter has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Studio Scanu srl.

Her interior design is by Paolo Scanu.

Sea Hunter also features naval architecture by Dearsan Gemi Insaat Sanayii .

Performance and Capabilities

Sea Hunter has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Sea Hunter has a fuel capacity of 107,305 litres, and a water capacity of 38,493 litres.

She also has a range of 6,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Sea Hunter accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.

Other Specifications

Sea Hunter is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 23.

Sea Hunter is a BV class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.