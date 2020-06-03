Sea La Vie is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Monte Fino.

Design

Sea La Vie measures 25.6 feet in length and has a beam of 6.1 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Sea La Vie has a top speed of 22.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots.

Sea La Vie has a fuel capacity of 11,355 litres, and a water capacity of 2,271 litres.

Accommodation

Sea La Vie accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.