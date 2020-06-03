We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
0 images
0 videos
Length 25.6m
Year 2001
Sea La Vie
2001|
Motor Yacht
Sea La Vie is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Monte Fino.
Design
Sea La Vie measures 25.6 feet in length and has a beam of 6.1 feet.
Performance and Capabilities
Sea La Vie has a top speed of 22.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots.
Sea La Vie has a fuel capacity of 11,355 litres, and a water capacity of 2,271 litres.
Accommodation
Sea La Vie accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.