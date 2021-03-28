Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?

Send Media
images 0 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 34.75m
Year 2008

Sea Legend

2008

|

Motor Yacht

Sea Legend is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Kha Shing Enterprises Co. .

Design

Sea Legend measures 34.75 metres in length and has a beam of 7.01 metres.

Sea Legend has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Hargrave Custom Yachts.

Sea Legend also features naval architecture by Hargrave Custom Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Sea Legend has a top speed of 16.5 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Accommodation

Sea Legend accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Sea Legend has a hull NB of 112-125.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

8
80 10 70

speed:

16.5Kn

cabins:

-

beam:

7.01m

crew:

5

draft:

-
Other Kha Shing Enterprises Co. yachts
Featured Events