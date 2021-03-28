Sea Legend is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Kha Shing Enterprises Co. .

Design

Sea Legend measures 34.75 metres in length and has a beam of 7.01 metres.

Sea Legend has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Hargrave Custom Yachts.

Sea Legend also features naval architecture by Hargrave Custom Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Sea Legend has a top speed of 16.5 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Accommodation

Sea Legend accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Sea Legend has a hull NB of 112-125.