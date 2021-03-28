We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Length 34.75m
Year 2008
Sea Legend
2008|
Motor Yacht
Sea Legend is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Kha Shing Enterprises Co. .
Design
Sea Legend measures 34.75 metres in length and has a beam of 7.01 metres.
Sea Legend has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Hargrave Custom Yachts.
Sea Legend also features naval architecture by Hargrave Custom Yachts.
Performance and Capabilities
Sea Legend has a top speed of 16.5 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Accommodation
Sea Legend accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.
Other Specifications
Sea Legend has a hull NB of 112-125.