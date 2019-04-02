Sea Lion II is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Custom Line and most recently refitted in 2017.

Design

Sea Lion II measures 29.7 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.80 feet and a beam of 7.08 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 176 tonnes.

Sea Lion II has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Zuccon Int. Project.

Sea Lion II also features naval architecture by Custom Line .

Performance and Capabilities

Sea Lion II has a top speed of 27.00 knots and a cruising speed of 25.00 knots.

Sea Lion II has a fuel capacity of 12,400 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.

Accommodation

Sea Lion II accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.