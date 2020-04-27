Sea Loafers III is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2000 by Westport, in the United States and most recently refitted in 2010.

Since 1964 Westport has taken a long-term view of the future, and invested heavily in people, design, naval architecture, infrastructure, engineering and proven technologies to secure its position at the forefront of the industry.

Design

Sea Loafers III measures 34.14 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.83 feet and a beam of 7.32 feet.

Sea Loafers III has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Model

Her exterior design is by Jack Sarin.

Sea Loafers III is a semi-custom Westport 112 model.

Other yachts based on this Westport 112 semi-custom model include: Second Love, Southern Star, Alicia, Frisky Lady, Sea Bird, Andiamo, No Name, Canira, Top Dog, New Moon II, Black Gold, My Way, Dealer Ship, Imagine, Kelly Sea, Dreams, Omni Sea, Estancia, Dream Weaver, Sensation, Chief, Seafarer, Hannah B, Something Southern, Risk & Reward, No Name 112, Seaquinn, Castlefinn, Cavallino, My Maggie, Wild Kingdom.

Performance and Capabilities

Sea Loafers III has a top speed of 20.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots. She is powered by 2 diesel engines .

Accommodation

Sea Loafers III accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Sea Loafers III flies the flag of the USA.