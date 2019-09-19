We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Sea Lovers
2003|
Motor Yacht
Sea Lovers is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Custom Line .
Design
Sea Lovers measures 30.95 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.26 metres and a beam of 7.00 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 178 tonnes.
Sea Lovers has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design and interior design is by Zuccon Int. Project.
Sea Lovers also features naval architecture by Custom Line .
Performance and Capabilities
Sea Lovers has a top speed of 18 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
Sea Lovers has a top speed of 18 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Sea Lovers has a fuel capacity of 15,000 litres, and a water capacity of 4,000 litres.
She also has a range of 550 nautical miles.
Other Specifications
Sea Lovers has a hull NB of 30/05.