Sea Lovers is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Custom Line .

Design

Sea Lovers measures 30.95 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.26 metres and a beam of 7.00 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 178 tonnes.

Sea Lovers has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Zuccon Int. Project.

Sea Lovers also features naval architecture by Custom Line .

Performance and Capabilities

Sea Lovers has a top speed of 18 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Sea Lovers has a fuel capacity of 15,000 litres, and a water capacity of 4,000 litres.

She also has a range of 550 nautical miles.

Other Specifications

Sea Lovers has a hull NB of 30/05.