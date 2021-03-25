Sea Magic is a custom motor yacht launched in 1997 by Falcon Yachts .

Design

Sea Magic measures 24.42 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.7 feet and a beam of 5.7 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Sea Magic has a GRP hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Sea Magic has a top speed of 23.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots.

Sea Magic has a fuel capacity of 7,200 litres, and a water capacity of 1,800 litres.

She also has a range of 400 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Sea Magic accommodates up to 10 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Sea Magic is MCA compliant. She has a White hull.

Sea Magic is a R.I.N.A class yacht.