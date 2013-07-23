Sea Owl is a custom motor yacht launched in 1999 by Delta Marine.

Located in Seattle, Washington, Delta Marine is a custom builder of yachts up to 100 meters in length. Delta specializes in composite construction, and works in both steel and aluminum as well. With an in-house design group, Delta is able to offer its customers complete naval architecture and design services. Current deliveries include a 55 meter motor yacht with aluminum hull and composite superstructure, and the 46 meter full displacement motor yacht, Katya.

Design

Sea Owl measures 37.80 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.83 metres and a beam of 7.86 metres.

Sea Owl has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Delta Design Group.

Her interior design is by Claudette Bonville & Associates.

Claudette Bonville Associates (CBA) has become renowned for high quality interior designs, having worked with some of the most impressive yachts on the water.

Sea Owl also features naval architecture by Delta Design Group.

Performance and Capabilities

Sea Owl has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Sea Owl has a fuel capacity of 33,687 litres, and a water capacity of 3,785 litres.

Accommodation

Sea Owl accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.

Other Specifications

Sea Owl has a hull NB of 110-008.