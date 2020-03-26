The custom 62m Feadship superyacht Sea Owl is a unique vessel created for experienced, family-oriented owners. Her exterior began on the drawing boards of Winch Design, painting a picture of a sophisticated existence which simultaneously offers a hidden world of adventure within.

Purpose-built to entertain a younger generation, Sea Owl offers a magical array of toys and games with thematic decorative schemes throughout. Hand carved wooden walls, crafted with incredible detail, offer games and discovery.

There are two dedicated children’s cabins on board Sea Owl, as well as the Owner’s stateroom and three guest suites. Besides its breathtakingly beautiful interior, the owners' vision for Sea Owl called for highly modern and complex technical specifications, including an extraordinarily sophisticated security system.

The combination of a jade-mist-green hull and an oyster-white superstructure is a theme that has been seen on the owners’ previous yachts, although never quite to this degree of intricacy.