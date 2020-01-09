Sea Pearl is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Oceanco in Alblasserdam, Netherlands.

Ever since its foundation in 1990, Oceanco has been working towards achieving a reputation as one of the world’s finest shipyards, a feat it can now claim to have reached.

Design

Sea Pearl measures 60.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.78 metres and a beam of 10.50 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 992 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Sea Pearl has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Oceanco.

Her interior design is by Winch Design.

Winch Design is an award-winning design studio, established in 1986 as a specialist exterior and interior yacht designer, by Andrew Winch and his wife Jane.

Sea Pearl also features naval architecture by Oceanco.

Performance and Capabilities

Sea Pearl has a top speed of 15.50 knots and a cruising speed of 14.50 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Sea Pearl is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Oceanco in Alblasserdam, Netherlands.

Ever since its foundation in 1990, Oceanco has been working towards achieving a reputation as one of the world’s finest shipyards, a feat it can now claim to have reached.

Design

Sea Pearl measures 60.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.78 metres and a beam of 10.50 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 992 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Sea Pearl has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Oceanco.

Her interior design is by Winch Design.

Winch Design is an award-winning design studio, established in 1986 as a specialist exterior and interior yacht designer, by Andrew Winch and his wife Jane.

Sea Pearl also features naval architecture by Oceanco.

Performance and Capabilities

Sea Pearl has a top speed of 15.50 knots and a cruising speed of 14.50 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Sea Pearl has a fuel capacity of 132,000 litres, and a water capacity of 35,600 litres.

She also has a range of 6,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Sea Pearl accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 18 crew members.

Other Specifications

Sea Pearl is MCA compliant, her hull NB is Y563.

Sea Pearl is a LR class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.