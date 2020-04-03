Sea Prince is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1953 by Abeking & Rasmussen and most recently refitted in 2005.

Abeking & Rasmussen (A&R) is a famous German shipyard with a global reputation for highest quality custom made motor yachts from 45 to 125 metres.

Design

Sea Prince measures 25.3 feet in length.

Sea Prince has a steel hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Sea Prince has a top speed of 11.00 knots and a cruising speed of 9.00 knots.

Sea Prince has a fuel capacity of 9,709 litres, and a water capacity of 5,148 litres.

Accommodation

Sea Prince accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.

Other Specifications

Sea Prince flies the flag of British.