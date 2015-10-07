Sea Quell is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1992 by Alloy Yachts.

Sea Quell is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1992 by Alloy Yachts.

Established in the early 1980s, the 100% New Zealand owned Alloy Yachts is a builder of high-quality sailing and motor yachts driven by a quest for excellence.

Design

Sea Quell measures 33.20 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.20 metres and a beam of 7.60 metres.

Sea Quell has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Dubois.

Sailing yachts have long combined nature with man-made beauty.

Sea Quell also features naval architecture by Dubois .

Performance and Capabilities

Sea Quell has a top speed of 10 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Sea Quell has a fuel capacity of 21,500 litres, and a water capacity of 5,500 litres.

She also has a range of 3,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Sea Quell accommodates up to 7 guests . She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.