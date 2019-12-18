Sea Racer is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Feadship in Aalsmeer, Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2007.

Sea Racer is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Feadship in Aalsmeer, Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2007.

Based in the Netherlands and with roots dating back to 1849, Feadship is recognised as the world leader in the field of pure custom superyachts.

Design

Sea Racer measures 46.63 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.83 metres and a beam of 9.20 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 516 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Sea Racer has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by De Voogt Naval Architects.

De Voogt Naval Architects is an international company specialized in the design of luxury motoryachts upto a length of 100 meters. All Yachts designed by De Voogt are fully detailed and custum built, for the exclusive export market.

Her interior design is by John Munford Design.

Sea Racer also features naval architecture by De Voogt Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Sea Racer has a top speed of 33.50 knots and a cruising speed of 22.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw, single waterjet propulsion system.

Sea Racer has a fuel capacity of 42,900 litres, and a water capacity of 8,560 litres.

She also has a range of 3,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Sea Racer accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 10 crew members.

Other Specifications

Sea Racer has a hull NB of 661.

Sea Racer is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of the USA.