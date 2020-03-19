Sea Rhapsody is a custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by Amels in Vlissingen , Netherlands.

AMELS are masters in the art of modern Dutch high-value yacht building. The yard is the largest superyacht facility in the Netherlands and one of the top superyacht builders in the world. In 2007 AMELS launched the successful LIMITED EDITIONS – five motor yacht designs ranging from 55 to 83 metres with exteriors by award-winning British designer Tim Heywood.

Design

Sea Rhapsody measures 65.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.85 feet and a beam of 11.88 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 1,503 tonnes.

Sea Rhapsody has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Tim Heywood Design.

Tim Heywood, the multi award-winning yacht designer, has produced some of the finest and largest yachts on the water. Among his exceptional designs is the stunning 133m Al Mirqab, which was awarded the coveted ‘Motor Yacht of the Year’ at the 2009 World Superyacht Awards.

Her interior design is by Winch Design.

Sea Rhapsody also features naval architecture by Amels.

Performance and Capabilities

Sea Rhapsody has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Sea Rhapsody is a custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by Amels in Vlissingen , Netherlands.

AMELS are masters in the art of modern Dutch high-value yacht building. The yard is the largest superyacht facility in the Netherlands and one of the top superyacht builders in the world. In 2007 AMELS launched the successful LIMITED EDITIONS – five motor yacht designs ranging from 55 to 83 metres with exteriors by award-winning British designer Tim Heywood.

Design

Sea Rhapsody measures 65.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.85 feet and a beam of 11.88 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 1,503 tonnes.

Sea Rhapsody has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Tim Heywood Design.

Tim Heywood, the multi award-winning yacht designer, has produced some of the finest and largest yachts on the water. Among his exceptional designs is the stunning 133m Al Mirqab, which was awarded the coveted ‘Motor Yacht of the Year’ at the 2009 World Superyacht Awards.

Her interior design is by Winch Design.

Sea Rhapsody also features naval architecture by Amels.

Performance and Capabilities

Sea Rhapsody has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Sea Rhapsody has a fuel capacity of 155,000 litres, and a water capacity of 38,000 litres.

She also has a range of 5,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Sea Rhapsody accommodates up to 14 guests in 7 cabins. She also houses room for up to 16 crew members.

Other Specifications

Sea Rhapsody has a hull NB of 6502.

Sea Rhapsody flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.