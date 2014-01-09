Sea Rose Star is a semi-custom sailing yacht launched in 2003 by Jongert Yachts, in the Netherlands.

Sea Rose Star is a semi-custom sailing yacht launched in 2003 by Jongert Yachts, in the Netherlands.

Design

Sea Rose Star measures 26.70 feet in length, with a max draft of 3.05 feet and a beam of 6.58 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Sea Rose Star has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Model

Sea Rose Star is a semi-custom Jongert 2700M model.

The Jongert 2700M semi-custom series features a range of all aluminium 27 metre sailing yachts built by Dutch shipyard Jongert to a design of Doug Peterson. The sloop style superyacht features three guest cabins and one crew cabin.

Other yachts based on this Jongert 2700M semi-custom model include: Ithaka.

Performance and Capabilities

Sea Rose Star has a top speed of 10.50 knots and a cruising speed of 8.50 knots. She is powered by diesel engines and uses a single screw propulsion system.

Sea Rose Star has a fuel capacity of 5,550 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.

She also has a range of 3,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Sea Rose Star accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Sea Rose Star flies the flag of GB.