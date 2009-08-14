Sea Shell
2009|
Motor Yacht
Sea Shell is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Fittipaldi Yachts.
Design
Sea Shell measures 33.50 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.98 feet and a beam of 7.92 feet. She has a deck material of teak.
Sea Shell has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design and interior design is by Luiz de Basto Designs.
Sea Shell also features naval architecture by Robert Schofield.
Performance and Capabilities
Sea Shell has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Sea Shell has a fuel capacity of 55,790 litres, and a water capacity of 5,720 litres.
She also has a range of 3,000 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Sea Shell accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.
Other Specifications
Sea Shell is MCA compliant
Sea Shell is an A1, Yachting Service, ABS Class Notation class yacht.