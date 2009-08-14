Read online now
Length 33.5m
Year 2009

Sea Shell

2009

|

Motor Yacht

Sea Shell is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Fittipaldi Yachts.

Design

Sea Shell measures 33.50 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.98 feet and a beam of 7.92 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Sea Shell has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Luiz de Basto Designs.

Sea Shell also features naval architecture by Robert Schofield.

Performance and Capabilities

Sea Shell has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Accommodation

Sea Shell accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Sea Shell is MCA compliant

Sea Shell is an A1, Yachting Service, ABS Class Notation class yacht.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

10
80 10 70

speed:

15Kn

cabins:

5

beam:

7.92m

crew:

5

draft:

1.98m
