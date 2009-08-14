Sea Shell is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Fittipaldi Yachts.

Sea Shell is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Fittipaldi Yachts.

Design

Sea Shell measures 33.50 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.98 feet and a beam of 7.92 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Sea Shell has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Luiz de Basto Designs.

Sea Shell also features naval architecture by Robert Schofield.

Performance and Capabilities

Sea Shell has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Sea Shell has a fuel capacity of 55,790 litres, and a water capacity of 5,720 litres.

She also has a range of 3,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Sea Shell accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Sea Shell is MCA compliant

Sea Shell is an A1, Yachting Service, ABS Class Notation class yacht.