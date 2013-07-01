Sea Shell II is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Cbi Navi.

Sea Shell II is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Cbi Navi.

Cbi Navi was founded in 1984 in Viareggio, a town where sea and yachting have talked the same language for ages.

Design

Sea Shell II measures 32.90 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.20 metres and a beam of 7.30 metres.

Sea Shell II has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Luca Dini.

Sea Shell II also features naval architecture by Cbi Navi.

Performance and Capabilities

Sea Shell II has a top speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Sea Shell II has a fuel capacity of 35,000 litres, and a water capacity of 10,000 litres.

She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Sea Shell II accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.