Length 28.22m
Year 2010

Sea Six is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Riva Yacht.

Riva is an internationally recognised shipyard specialising in the construction of luxury craft between 10 and 35 metres in unmistakable style and quality. The company began by constructing wooden motorboats and today offers fibreglass creations incorporating the latest technology and classic Italian style.

Design

Sea Six measures 28.22 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.29 feet and a beam of 6.73 feet.

Sea Six has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Sea Six has a top speed of 30.00 knots and a cruising speed of 27.00 knots.

Sea Six has a fuel capacity of 8,998 litres, and a water capacity of 1,321 litres.

Accommodation

Sea Six accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.

Other Specifications

Sea Six flies the flag of the USA.

Build Team

