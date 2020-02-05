Sea Star
1963|
Motor Yacht
Sea Star is a custom motor yacht launched in 1963 by Lurssen Yachts and most recently refitted in 2007.
Lurssen has remained a family-run German shipyard since its inception in 1875 and is now in its fourth generation of private ownership. The company was founded by Friedrich Lurssen with a desire to create a leading shipyard in both quality and performance.
Design
Sea Star measures 44.80 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.05 metres and a beam of 7.31 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 265 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.
Sea Star has a mahogany hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by Naval Architect Ercument Kafali.
Her interior design is by Bebek Art & Decoration Gallery.
Sea Star also features naval architecture by Lurssen Yachts.
Performance and Capabilities
Sea Star has a top speed of 22.00 knots and a cruising speed of 17.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Sea Star has a fuel capacity of 15 litres, and a water capacity of 8 litres.
She also has a range of 1,500 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Sea Star accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.
Other Specifications
Sea Star flies the flag of the USA.