We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
0 images
0 videos
Length 36.5m
Year 1987
Sea Tiger
1987|
Motor Yacht
Sea Tiger is a custom motor yacht launched in 1987 by Broward Marine, in the United States.
Design
Sea Tiger measures 36.5 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.8 feet and a beam of 6.7 feet.
Sea Tiger has an aluminium hull.
Performance and Capabilities
Sea Tiger has a top speed of 13.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots.
Sea Tiger has a fuel capacity of 39,368 litres, and a water capacity of 4,163 litres.
Accommodation
Sea Tiger accommodates up to 1 guests .