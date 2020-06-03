Sea Tiger is a custom motor yacht launched in 1987 by Broward Marine, in the United States.

Design

Sea Tiger measures 36.5 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.8 feet and a beam of 6.7 feet.

Sea Tiger has an aluminium hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Sea Tiger has a top speed of 13.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots.

Sea Tiger has a fuel capacity of 39,368 litres, and a water capacity of 4,163 litres.

Accommodation

Sea Tiger accommodates up to 1 guests .