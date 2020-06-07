Sea Vista is a custom motor yacht launched in 1990 by Hatteras Yachts and most recently refitted in 2011.

Design

Sea Vista measures 24.38 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.52 feet and a beam of 5.49 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Sea Vista has a top speed of 20.00 knots and a cruising speed of 17.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Sea Vista accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.