Length 24.38m
Year 1990

Sea Vista

1990

|

Motor Yacht

Sea Vista is a custom motor yacht launched in 1990 by Hatteras Yachts and most recently refitted in 2011.

Design

Sea Vista measures 24.38 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.52 feet and a beam of 5.49 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Sea Vista has a top speed of 20.00 knots and a cruising speed of 17.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Sea Vista accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

6
80 10 70

speed:

20Kn

cabins:

3

beam:

5.49m

crew:

2

draft:

1.52m
