Sea Weaver is a custom motor yacht launched in 1978 by Benetti and most recently refitted in 2006.

Design

Sea Weaver measures 26.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.20 feet and a beam of 6.40 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Sea Weaver has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Benetti.

Performance and Capabilities

Sea Weaver has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots.

Sea Weaver has a fuel capacity of 12,000 litres, and a water capacity of 6,000 litres.

Accommodation

Sea Weaver accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Sea Weaver is MCA compliant. She has a white hull.

Sea Weaver is a VAT - Italian commercial yacht RINA classification class yacht. She flies the flag of Italian.