Sea Wish is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Fratelli D'Amato .

Design

Sea Wish measures 36.12 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.70 metres and a beam of 7.12 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 249 tonnes.

Sea Wish has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Dondi dall'Orologio.

Sea Wish also features naval architecture by Fratelli D'Amato .

Performance and Capabilities

Sea Wish has a top speed of 17 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Sea Wish has a fuel capacity of 28,000 litres, and a water capacity of 8,000 litres.

She also has a range of 1,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Sea Wish accommodates up to 12 guests in 2 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.