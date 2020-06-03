Read online now
Length 36.12m
Year 2003

Sea Wish

2003

Motor Yacht

Sea Wish is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Fratelli D'Amato .

Design

Sea Wish measures 36.12 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.70 metres and a beam of 7.12 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 249 tonnes.

Sea Wish has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Dondi dall'Orologio.

Sea Wish also features naval architecture by Fratelli D'Amato .

Performance and Capabilities

Sea Wish has a top speed of 17 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Sea Wish has a fuel capacity of 28,000 litres, and a water capacity of 8,000 litres.

She also has a range of 1,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Sea Wish accommodates up to 12 guests in 2 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

12
80 10 70

speed:

17Kn

cabins:

2

beam:

7.12m

crew:

4

draft:

2.7m
