Seabeach is a custom motor yacht launched in 2013 by Princess Yachts.

Since the launch of the first 31-footer in 1965, Princess Yachts have been quietly rewriting the rules of luxury cruising. From our legendary Flybridge range and thrilling V-Class sports yachts, to our long-range Motor Yachts and ground-breaking M-Class superyachts. All are unmistakeably Princess.

Design

Seabeach measures 32.00 metres in length and has a beam of 7.01 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 196 tonnes with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Bernard Olesinski.

Her interior design is by Princess Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Seabeach has a cruising speed of 18.00 knots.

Seabeach has a fuel capacity of 13,100 litres, and a water capacity of 1,800 litres.

She also has a range of 1,200 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Seabeach accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Seabeach flies the flag of Malta.