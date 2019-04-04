We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Seabeach
2013|
Motor Yacht
Seabeach is a custom motor yacht launched in 2013 by Princess Yachts.
Since the launch of the first 31-footer in 1965, Princess Yachts have been quietly rewriting the rules of luxury cruising. From our legendary Flybridge range and thrilling V-Class sports yachts, to our long-range Motor Yachts and ground-breaking M-Class superyachts. All are unmistakeably Princess.
Design
Seabeach measures 32.00 metres in length and has a beam of 7.01 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 196 tonnes with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Bernard Olesinski.
Her interior design is by Princess Yachts.
Performance and Capabilities
Seabeach has a cruising speed of 18.00 knots.
Seabeach has a fuel capacity of 13,100 litres, and a water capacity of 1,800 litres.
She also has a range of 1,200 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Seabeach accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.
Other Specifications
Seabeach flies the flag of Malta.