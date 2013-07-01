Seabreeze II is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Mulder Shipyard.

Design

Seabreeze II measures 27.10 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.8 feet and a beam of 6.4 feet.

Seabreeze II has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Guido de Groot Design.

Guido de Groot Design specialises in the innovative interior and exterior design of luxury superyachts. Projects range from contemporary mega yachts to fast motor cruisers to elegant sailing yachts.

Her interior design is by Mulder Shipyard.

Seabreeze II also features naval architecture by Guido de Groot Design and Mulder Shipyard.

Performance and Capabilities

Seabreeze II has a top speed of 18.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. .

She also has a range of 3,000 nautical miles.