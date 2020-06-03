Seafarer is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Kha Shing Enterprises Co. .

Seafarer is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Kha Shing Enterprises Co. .

Design

Seafarer measures 30.78 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.83 metres and a beam of 6.40 metres.

Seafarer has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Hargrave Custom Yachts.

Her interior design is by Yacht Interiors by Shelley.

Seafarer also features naval architecture by Hargrave Custom Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Seafarer has a top speed of 23 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Seafarer has a fuel capacity of 15,142 litres.

Accommodation

Seafarer accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Seafarer has a hull NB of 101-656.