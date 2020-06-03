Seafarer
2008|
Motor Yacht
Seafarer is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Kha Shing Enterprises Co. .
Design
Seafarer measures 30.78 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.83 metres and a beam of 6.40 metres.
Seafarer has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Hargrave Custom Yachts.
Her interior design is by Yacht Interiors by Shelley.
Seafarer also features naval architecture by Hargrave Custom Yachts.
Performance and Capabilities
Seafarer has a top speed of 23 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Seafarer has a fuel capacity of 15,142 litres.
Accommodation
Seafarer accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.
Other Specifications
Seafarer has a hull NB of 101-656.